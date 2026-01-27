Spain's Unemployment Rate Falls Below 10% for the First Time Since 2008

Overview of Spain's Unemployment Rate

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate fell to 9.93% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 10.45% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday, the lowest in 18 years.

Contributions from the Private Sector

The rate dipped below the 10% landmark for the first time since the first quarter of 2008, when it stood at 9.6%, INE data showed.

Implications for Economic Stability

The private sector contributed 92% of the new jobs created in 2025, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in a video statement on Monday.

"The data shows a stronger, more stable jobs market with higher-quality employment that provides a solid foundation to keep expanding the welfare of all citizens," Cuerpo added.

(Reporting by Mireia Merino, Editing by David Latona)