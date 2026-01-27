Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Spain's unemployment rate fell to 9.93% in Q4 2025, the lowest since 2008, with the private sector creating most new jobs.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate fell to 9.93% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 10.45% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday, the lowest in 18 years.
The rate dipped below the 10% landmark for the first time since the first quarter of 2008, when it stood at 9.6%, INE data showed.
The private sector contributed 92% of the new jobs created in 2025, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in a video statement on Monday.
"The data shows a stronger, more stable jobs market with higher-quality employment that provides a solid foundation to keep expanding the welfare of all citizens," Cuerpo added.
(Reporting by Mireia Merino, Editing by David Latona)
