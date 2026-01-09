Finance
Spain's November industrial output rises 4.5% year-on-year
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally- and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 4.5% in November from the same month a year earlier, official data from the country's national statistics institute (INE) showed on Friday.
The year-on-year growth in November followed a 1.2% expansion in October.
(Reporting by Gemma Guasch; Editing by Emma Pinedo)
Industrial output refers to the total production of the industrial sector, including manufacturing, mining, and utilities, measured over a specific period.
Explore more articles in the Finance category