Storm Goretti Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power in France and Britain

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Strong winds battered France and Britain on Friday as Storm Goretti hit northern Europe, leaving hundreds of thousands of households without power.

In France, some 380,000 households lost power, mostly in the Normandy region and in Brittany, the Enedis power provider said.

Overnight, wind gusts of over 150 kph (93 mph) were registered in France's northwestern Manche region, with a record 213 kph in Barfleur, and the SNCF rail operator suspended train services between Paris and the Normandy region.

In Britain, 57,000 homes were without power, according to the National Grid, after Storm Goretti brought more snow to the country following a week of freezing weather.

Hundreds of schools are expected to be closed across Scotland and parts of central England, which has been particularly badly affected by Goretti.

Rail operators in that part of England have warned customers not to travel, and some services are suspended.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris, Sarah Young in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)