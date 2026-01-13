Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
By Mireia Merino
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Aena's Spanish airports chalked up 321.6 million passengers in 2025, marking a third consecutive annual record, the company said on Tuesday.
The number of passengers travelling through its Spanish airports represented a 3.9% increase from 2024, surpassing the company's February forecast of 320 million.
The gains underscore Spain's continued appeal as a European tourism hub even as the global airline industry grapples with aircraft delivery delays, labor shortages and rising operational costs that have constrained capacity growth elsewhere.
Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas remained the busiest airport in Spain, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca, the operator said.
Aena noted that it is currently developing its investment plan for the 2027-2031 period to accommodate increasing demand.
"Traffic records from recent years are a clear indication of this need and of the situation that will arise in the coming years in terms of infrastructure," the company said in its statement.
The company did not provide an updated outlook for 2026.
(Reporting by Mireia Merino in Gdansk, Editing by Matt Scuffham)
