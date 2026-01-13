Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
Jan 13 (Reuters) - European aerospace group Airbus said on Tuesday it had appointed Matthieu Louvot as new chief executive officer for its helicopters business starting in April.
Louvot will replace Bruno Even, who has been with the company since 2018 and decided to leave for personal reasons, Airbus said in a statement.
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
An appointment in business refers to the act of assigning a person to a specific position or role within an organization, often involving responsibilities and authority.
A division in a company is a distinct part of the organization that focuses on a specific area of business, such as products, services, or markets, allowing for specialized management and operations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category