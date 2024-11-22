Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Spain fines Ryanair, easyJet, others $187 million over cabin luggage fees

Two Ryanair aeroplanes parked at airport terminal.

Published : 1 day ago, on

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Consumer Rights Ministry has fined budget airlines Ryanair, easyJet, Vueling, Norwegian and Volotea a combined 179 million euros ($187 million) for practices such as charging for cabin luggage, it said on Friday.

The ministry upheld the fines that were announced in May and dismissed the appeals lodged by companies.

It said in a statement the airlines violated customer rights when charging for larger carry-on luggage, picking seats or boarding pass printouts and not allowing cash payments at check-in desks or to buy items on board.

Ryanair was fined 108 million euros, while IAG’s low-cost unit Vueling was fined 39 million euros, easyJet 29 million euros, Norwegian 1.6 million euros and Volotea 1.2 million euros.

Spanish airlines industry group ALA will appeal the fine in court, it said in a separate statement.

The fines are a challenge to budget airlines’ business models, which hinge on charging rock-bottom fees for tickets and adding supplemental fees for things like larger carry-on bags that were previously not charged by traditional airlines.

ALA called the ministry’s decision “nonsense” and said it violated free market rules and European Union rules, and if applied, would force as many as 50 million passengers, who travel with a small bag, to pay for services they do not need.

($1 = 0.9541 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post