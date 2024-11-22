Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

Energy bills to rise for most Britons after 1.2% price cap rise

The Shard behind railway wires at sunset in London.

Published : 1 day ago, on

LONDON (Reuters) -Millions of British households will see energy bills tick up in January after regulator Ofgem said it would increase its domestic price cap by 1.2% from January as volatile wholesale energy markets kept prices high.

The rise, though small, adds to cost of living concerns after British inflation accelerated by more than expected last month to move back above the Bank of England’s 2% target, driven largely by a 10% increase in the energy price cap in October.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said the rise would be a concern for families struggling with the cost of living and said the government was working to cut the country’s reliance on global fossil fuel markets to reduce energy prices.

Wholesale gas and power prices are a major part of the formula Ofgem uses to calculate the price cap. Prices have remained high this year due to concerns over supply relating to conflict in the Middle East and flows to Europe from Russia via Ukraine which are expected to cease at the end of the year.

Ofgem’s new cap of 1,738 pounds ($2,182) a year for average use of electricity and gas is up 21 pounds, or 1.2%, from 1,717 pounds under the previous cap.

Consumer groups warned that prices remain unmanageable for many households and criticised the government’s change to an annual winter fuel payment for millions of pensioners by moving the support to a means-tested system.

It is “vital the ministers bring in more support for vulnerable households this winter and speed up plans to bring in a social tariff for next winter,” said Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition.

Miliband said the government is providing its Warm Home Discount support to three million families and working with energy suppliers to ensure there is help available.

About 26 million customers are on standard rate tariffs covered by the price cap, which was introduced in 2019 to protect consumers.

($1 = 0.7964 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Yadarisa Shabong in BengaluruEditing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Gareth Jones)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post