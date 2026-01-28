Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 28, 2026
SpaceX is considering a June 2026 IPO with a $1.5 trillion valuation, aiming to raise $50 billion, as reported by FT.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX is weighing a mid-June 2026 initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as $50 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
