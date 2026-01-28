Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to consider another interest rate cut if further gains in the euro begin to weigh on the bank's inflation outlook, Austrian central bank governor Martin Kocher told the Financial Times.
"If the euro appreciates further and further, at some stage this might create of course a certain necessity to react in terms of monetary policy," Kocher said in an interview published on Wednesday.
