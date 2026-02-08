Socialist defeats far-right candidate in Portugal's presidential runoff, exit polls show
Antonio Jose Seguro wins Portugal's presidential runoff, defeating Andre Ventura with a significant lead, reflecting the growing influence of the far-right.
LISBON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro appeared to be headed for a landslide victory in Portugal's presidential runoff on Sunday, with two exit polls putting him in the 67%-73% range, well ahead of his far-right, anti-establishment rival Andre Ventura.
The exit polls conducted for television channels RTP, SIC and TVI/CNN placed Ventura at 27%-33%, still a better result than the 22.8% his anti-immigration Chega party achieved in last year's general election.
Last year, Chega became the second-largest parliamentary force, overtaking the Socialists and landing behind the centre-right ruling alliance, which garnered 31.2%.
Despite his loss on Sunday, 43-year-old Ventura, a charismatic former TV sports commentator, can now boast increased support, reflecting the growing influence of the far right in Portugal and much of Europe.
The presidency is a largely ceremonial role in Portugal but wields some key powers, including in some circumstances to dissolve parliament, to call a snap parliamentary election, and to veto legislation.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)
