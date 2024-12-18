Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Soccer-Man United are better with Rashford, says boss Amorim amid exit talks
Manchester United player celebrates scoring goal.

Published : 22 hours ago, on

(Reuters) – Manchester United are better with Marcus Rashford, coach Ruben Amorim said on Wednesday, after the forward said he was ready for a new challenge when asked about his future at the Old Trafford club.

The 27-year-old England international was left out of United’s squad for Sunday’s derby against Manchester City which they went on to win 2-1 in dramatic fashion at the Etihad Stadium.

Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, 20, was also not part of the squad for the Premier League clash, with new boss Amorim later saying his decisions were all about holding his players to high standards.

“I don’t talk about the future, we talk about the present,” Amorim told reporters ahead of Thursday’s League Cup quarter-final trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“We are better with Marcus Rashford. This kind of club needs big talents – and he is a big talent.

“We have one more training session and they (Rashford and Garnacho) are in the same situation as the other players. If they train well, we have to make a choice.”

Capped 60 times for England, Rashford has been at United since the age of seven, scoring 138 goals in 426 appearances since making his senior debut for the club in 2016.

Having won the Europa League, two FA Cups and the League Cup twice during his time at United, Rashford signed a new five-year contract last year but has been linked with a move away from the club.

He spoke on the subject on Tuesday while visiting his old school to hand out Christmas presents, saying he was ready for the next steps.

“What I want is to take the best of Marcus Rashford… I want the best from each one of them. I just want to win and help the team be better,” Amorim said.

“We are better with Marcus Rashford and it’s that simple. We will try different things to push Rashford to the best levels that he has shown me in the past.”

s Amorim amid exit talks Refiles amending three to two in paragraph eight- for proof older copy mentioned three FA cups and ne one has two , do chec…

(This story has been refiled to say two FA Cups, not three, in paragraph 8)

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post