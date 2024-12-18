Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen eyes early presidential election
2024-12-18T114225Z_1_LYNXMPEKBH0F2_RTROPTP_4_FRANCE-POLITICS

Published : 22 hours ago, on

By Makini Brice

PARIS (Reuters) – French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday that she was preparing for an early presidential election, saying President Emmanuel Macron’s time in office was all but over.

Le Pen, who has brought her anti-immigrant National Rally (RN) party from fringe status into the political spotlight, is seen as a leading presidential contender. She faced off against Macron in 2017 and captured an even greater share of the vote in 2022, when Macron won another five-year term.

“I am preparing for an early presidential election, out of precaution, taking into account Emmanuel Macron’s fragility, what little institutional levers he has left,” she said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

“Emmanuel Macron is finished or almost finished,” she said, adding that Macron was diminished both domestically and internationally. “He has angered everyone. He has no more influence in the European Union,” she said.

Macron has repeatedly said he would not resign. Asked for reaction, the Elysee said: “The president has already expressed himself on this matter.”

Le Pen faces her own political challenges. She and other members of her party have been accused of using funds from the European Union to pay party workers in France.

She has denounced the case as a political witch hunt. If convicted, she could be banned from seeking public office for five years. The trial is expected to close in March.

For more than a decade, Le Pen has sought to rid RN of the xenophobic and racist image it acquired under the nearly 40-year leadership of her father, ex-paratrooper Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Following European Parliament elections, in which Le Pen’s party made electoral gains, Macron called snap parliamentary elections that he promised would bring more clarity.

Instead, no single party won a majority, leaving Le Pen and her party with considerable influence. The fractious parliament has cost Macron one government so far, when Le Pen’s party banded together with the left to back a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

One poll found that Le Pen had received a boost in support after the vote, though some experts cautioned it carried political risk for her.

The National Rally said that Barnier’s 2025 budget, in which he had sought to reduce France’s surging budget deficit by raising some taxes and cutting spending, failed to account for voters’ concerns about the cost of living.

“Our position has not changed,” Le Pen told Le Parisien.

She said she was encouraged by discussions she had with France’s new prime minister, veteran centrist Francois Bayrou, though he has not yet named a government and has drawn criticism from his handling of a cyclone that hit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.

“He says he will listen to us but he is not the first one to say that,” Le Pen said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Ros Russell)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post