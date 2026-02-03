Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Frankfurt airport is experiencing flight delays and cancellations due to heavy snowfall, impacting passenger travel plans and airport operations.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Passengers at Frankfurt airport face delays and isolated flight cancellations on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, operator Fraport said.
Runways were closed at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) so that they could be cleared, a Fraport spokesperson said, adding one runway was expected to be back in operation at around 4:15 p.m.
On its website, Fraport asked passengers to check the status of their flights as delays or even cancellations were possible due to weather conditions.
Some Frankfurt-bound flights were diverted to other airports, such as Duesseldorf or Stuttgart, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Reuters Television, writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Seythal)
A flight delay occurs when an aircraft is unable to depart or arrive at the scheduled time due to various reasons, including weather conditions, technical issues, or air traffic control.
Flight cancellations happen when an airline decides to not operate a scheduled flight. This can occur due to weather, operational issues, or low passenger demand.
Snow impact on airports refers to the disruptions caused by heavy snowfall, which can lead to flight delays and cancellations due to reduced visibility and unsafe runway conditions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category