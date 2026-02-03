Delays at Frankfurt airport as runways shut due to snow

Impact of Snow on Frankfurt Airport Operations

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Passengers at Frankfurt airport face delays and isolated flight cancellations on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, operator Fraport said.

Runway Closures and Flight Status

Runways were closed at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) so that they could be cleared, a Fraport spokesperson said, adding one runway was expected to be back in operation at around 4:15 p.m.

Diverted Flights to Other Airports

On its website, Fraport asked passengers to check the status of their flights as delays or even cancellations were possible due to weather conditions.

Some Frankfurt-bound flights were diverted to other airports, such as Duesseldorf or Stuttgart, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Reuters Television, writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Seythal)