The EU's 'Made in EU' plan aims to boost local shipbuilding by encouraging sustainable practices and providing financing support.
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to propose measures designed to ensure more vessels and other goods and services for the European Union's shipping sector are made in the bloc, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The "Made in EU" proposals will be presented next week, a week before the EU executive announces a broader push to prioritise locally manufactured products, a plan that has split EU countries.
For shipping, the draft document says the Commission will encourage public authorities buying ships or equipment to select suppliers based on non-price factors such as sustainability and whether an item is made in the EU.
This could boost EU manufacturing of ferries, research vessels, icebreakers and tugs, the document said.
In the private sector, demand for EU-manufactured vessels could be encouraged by providing ship owners with easier access to financing, in which the European Investment Bank could play a role.
The EU executive is due to set out proposals on February 10 to enhance the bloc's shipbuilding and shipping sectors and the security and sustainability of its ports, part of an overall strategy to boost competitiveness.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Kate Abnett. Editing by Mark Potter)
The 'Made in EU' initiative is a proposal by the European Commission aimed at boosting local shipbuilding by ensuring that more vessels and related goods are manufactured within the European Union.
Sustainable shipbuilding refers to practices in the construction of ships that minimize environmental impact, focusing on efficiency, resource conservation, and reducing emissions.
Local manufacturing in the EU is significant as it supports economic growth, job creation, and enhances the competitiveness of the European shipping sector.
