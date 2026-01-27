Slovakia to Challenge EU's Ban on Russian Gas Imports in Court

Slovakia's Legal Challenge to EU Gas Ban

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Slovakia will file a lawsuit to challenge the European Union's decision adopted by a qualified majority to ban Russian gas imports, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

Background of the EU Ban

EU countries on Monday gave their final approval to ban Russian gas imports by late 2027, which Slovakia and Hungary both opposed.

Implications for Slovakia

The ban was designed to be approved by a reinforced majority of countries, allowing the EU to overcome opposition of both countries, which remain heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas and want to maintain close ties with Moscow.

Coordination with Hungary

Hungary has said it would challenge the law at the European Court of Justice, and Fico said on Tuesday that Slovakia would file its own lawsuit and coordinate with its neighbour.

"We will object to the violation of the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality," Fico told a news conference.

He did not say when Slovakia would file its suit.

SLOVAKIA CALLS IT 'ENERGY SUICIDE'

The EU has backed Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022 and wants to cut funding for Russia's war machine, but Fico has criticised EU military aid.

Fico has repeatedly called EU plans to stop Russian gas flows energy "suicide" and says the stoppage of transit will cost Slovakia up to 500 million euros annually.

Under the agreement, the EU will halt Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of this year and pipeline gas by September 30, 2027, with a possible extension to November 1, 2027, if a country is struggling to fill its storage caverns with non-Russian gas ahead of winter.

"I hope that by (the time of this ban) the war will be over and we will all come to our senses," Fico said.

