Finland's PM suggests China could help end the Ukraine conflict by influencing Russia, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation.
HELSINKI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and its President Xi Jinping have the opportunity to bring about an end to Russia's war in Ukraine by influencing President Vladimir Putin and reducing cooperation, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.
China's Xi earlier on Tuesday said he had told Orpo that China and Finland should uphold a U.N.-centred international system and advance a multipolar world based on economic globalisation.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Economic globalization is the process of increasing economic interdependence among countries, characterized by the flow of goods, services, capital, and labor across borders.
A multipolar world is a global system where multiple countries or regions hold significant power and influence, as opposed to a unipolar or bipolar world dominated by one or two superpowers.
