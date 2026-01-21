Siemens Energy's CEO Christian Bruch to Join Trump at Davos Meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch will attend a meeting of business leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled later on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, the company's Supervisory Board Chairman Joe Kaeser said.

"Of course he will be going," said Kaeser, who also chairs the supervisory board of Daimler Truck.

"The United States ... is a very important market to us in many ways, in terms of volume, in terms of innovation power, in terms of speed, in terms of the whole AI data center-related technologies and demand," Kaeser told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

Trump is expected to arrive later on Wednesday and will probably continue his push to wrest control of Greenland from Denmark despite protests from European leaders, having threatened several EU member states with fresh tariffs if they remain opposed to the plan.

Business leaders have been invited to a reception after Trump's address to the WEF, sources told Reuters earlier this week, adding the exact agenda was unclear.

Last month, U.S. activist investor Ananym Capital said it had taken a stake in Siemens Energy and pushed for a review of the group's loss-making wind business, which Kaeser described as a "logical question of a concerned shareholder".

He said that management's focus for the wind business was to "fix it first" and that there was a plan in place to improve it by 2028, adding the message had been conveyed back to the investor.

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Kate Mayberry)