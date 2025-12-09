Ananym Capital takes stake in Siemens Energy, asks for wind spin-off, source says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investor Ananym Capital has taken a stake in German power equipment manufacturer Siemens Energy and is asking the group's management to review its struggling wind division, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
According to Ananym, a divestment or spin-off of the business could raise Siemens Energy's shares by around 40% as it would focus the group's activities on its lucrative gas turbine and power grid businesses, the person said.
The source did not disclose the size of the stake.
Ananym was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.
Siemens Energy said in a statement on Tuesday that it "values constructive input for creating sustainable value for shareholders, employees, customers and partners," and that it addressed the development of its wind unit at a recent capital markets day.
WIND BUSINESS IS STRUGGLING
"The real question would be whether this would trigger a closing of the discount to U.S. peer GE Vernova, which thus rests on what multiple is appropriate for Gas given the industry's historical cyclicality," Citi analysts wrote.
Siemens Energy trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3 times, compared with GE Vernova's 51.8.
Ananym was founded last year by Charlie Penner, the architect of a massive three-board-seat victory at Exxon Mobil in 2021, and former P2 partner Alex Silver. Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy's wind division, is still recovering from a quality crisis from two years ago, and posted an operating loss of 1.36 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in the fiscal year ended September. The unit's ongoing losses have repeatedly driven calls by investors to review or even sell the business, but Siemens Energy has so far committed to turning the business around, touting the long-term prospects for wind energy overall.
The Financial Times first reported Ananym's engagement.($1 = 0.8587 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Sabine Wollrab and Muralikumar Anantharaman)