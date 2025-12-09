Dec 9 (Reuters) - ‌U.S.-based investor Ananym Capital has taken a stake in German power equipment ‍manufacturer ‌Siemens Energy and is asking the group's management to review its struggling wind division, ⁠a person familiar with the matter ‌said on Tuesday.

According to Ananym, a divestment or spin-off of the business could raise Siemens Energy's shares by around 40% as it would focus the group's activities on its lucrative ⁠gas turbine and power grid businesses, the person said.

The source did not disclose the size of the ​stake.

Ananym was not immediately available for comment outside business ‌hours.

Siemens Energy said in a statement ⁠on Tuesday that it "values constructive input for creating sustainable value for shareholders, employees, customers and partners," and that it addressed the development of its wind unit ​at a recent capital markets day.

WIND BUSINESS IS STRUGGLING

"The real question would be whether this would trigger a closing of the discount to U.S. peer GE Vernova, which thus rests on what multiple is appropriate for Gas given the ​industry's historical ‍cyclicality," Citi analysts wrote.

Siemens ​Energy trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3 times, compared with GE Vernova's 51.8.

Ananym was founded last year by Charlie Penner, the architect of a massive three-board-seat victory at Exxon Mobil in 2021, and former P2 partner Alex Silver. Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy's wind division, is still recovering from a quality crisis from two years ago, ⁠and posted an operating loss of 1.36 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in the fiscal year ended September. The unit's ongoing losses have ​repeatedly driven calls by investors to review or even sell the business, but Siemens Energy has so far committed to turning the business around, touting the long-term prospects for wind energy overall.

The Financial Times first ‌reported Ananym's engagement.($1 = 0.8587 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Sabine Wollrab and Muralikumar Anantharaman)