Finance
Ryanair to cut Brussels winter schedule over Belgium ticket tax hike
Ryanair to cut Brussels winter schedule over Belgium ticket tax hike
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Tuesday said it would cut 1 million seats and 20 routes from its Brussels 2026/27 winter schedule over Belgium's decision to raise tax on air passenger tickets to 10 euros ($11.64) from 2027.
($1 = 0.8590 euros)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)