Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Robin Mooldijk, Shell's Projects and Technology Chief, will step down on February 28, reducing the executive committee to eight members without affecting financial reporting segments.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shell PLC on Tuesday said that Robin Mooldijk, president, projects and technology, will step down effective February 28, reducing its executive committee to eight members.
Shell said this will not change its financial reporting segments, which consist of Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate.
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru and Shadia Nasralla in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
An executive committee is a group of individuals within an organization, typically senior leaders, responsible for making key decisions and overseeing the management of the organization.
Financial reporting segments are distinct areas of a company's operations that are reported separately in financial statements, providing insights into the performance of different business units.
