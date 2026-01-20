Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Russia expects the US to release the Russian crew from a Venezuela-linked tanker seized in the Atlantic, involving diplomatic tensions.
MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow expects the United States to free the Russian crew members aboard a Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by Washington in the Atlantic earlier this month.
Lavrov said two Russians, as well as Ukrainians, Georgians and Indians, were serving as crew members on the Marinera when U.S. naval forces boarded it near Iceland on January 7 as part of efforts to block oil exports from Venezuela.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
An oil tanker is a ship designed for the bulk transport of oil and its products. These vessels are crucial for the global oil supply chain, transporting crude oil from extraction sites to refineries.
A seized vessel refers to a ship that has been taken over by authorities, usually due to legal or regulatory violations. This can occur in cases involving smuggling, piracy, or sanctions violations.
Naval forces are military units that operate at sea, including ships, submarines, and aircraft. They are responsible for protecting a nation's maritime interests and conducting operations in international waters.
Oil export refers to the sale and shipment of crude oil or refined petroleum products from one country to another. It plays a significant role in the global economy and energy markets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category