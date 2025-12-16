Finance
Shell mergers chief Greg Gut quits after CEO blocks bid for BP, FT reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shell's chief of mergers Greg Gut has left the firm after the CEO Wael Sawan and his top lieutenant block an internal proposal to buy rival oil and gas major BP this year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
