Shell ready to invest more in Italy if drilling permits unlocked
Shell ready to invest more in Italy if drilling permits unlocked
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
By Francesca Landini
ROME (Reuters) -Shell is ready to invest more in Italy to boost hydrocarbon production, the head of the energy group's Italian unit said on Wednesday, urging the government to allow new drilling.
Shell currently spends some 500 million euros ($578 million) a year in Italy, and is the leading foreign investor in its upstream sector. However, its hydrocarbon production in Italy is shrinking as it awaits authorisation for new wells in the two concessions where it operates.
"The potential is far greater than what we invest now... we could invest significantly more," Shell Country Chair for Italy Joao Santos Rosa said at an event in Rome.
The London-listed group produces oil and gas in Europe's two largest onshore fields, Val d'Agri and Tempa Rossa, both in the southern Basilicata region.
Santos said if new wells are authorised, Shell could double production at the Eni-operated Val D'Agri field to 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from around 40,000 boed currently.
Tempa Rossa, which is operated by TotalEnergies and involves Japan's Mitsui, is also currently underutilised, producing around 30,000 boed, according to Shell.
In 2024, Shell accounted for 85% of Italy's national oil production and 36% of its national gas output. It also makes lubricants, sells renewable power to industrial clients, supplies petrol stations and has energy trading activities.
($1 = 0.8652 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini and Jan Harvey)