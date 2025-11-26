Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
ECB should cut rates only if inflation path points downward without rebound, Vujcic says
Posted on November 26, 2025
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The European Central Bank must not try to micromanage monetary policy and should only cut interest rates again if price growth is heading below target without rebounding, Croatian central bank chief Boris Vujcic said on Wednesday.
The ECB has been on hold since June and policymakers are debating whether more easing is needed since price growth is set to dip below its 2% goal next year.
Most policymakers argue that no action is needed since projections show inflation coming back to target in 2027. However, a few are warning that below-target readings risk pulling down expectations and perpetuating anaemic price growth, much like in the pre-pandemic years.
"For another cut, you would have to see the inflation path going down," Vujcic told a Danske Bank conference in Copenhagen. "So, not going down and then returning."
The comments echo warnings from other policymakers cautioning against acting on small, temporary deviations from target.
Markets see virtually zero chance of a rate cut on December 18, when the ECB releases fresh inflation projections, including its initial numbers for 2028. But investors still see a one-in-three chance of a cut by mid-2026.
"Micromanaging monetary policy to hit exactly the 2% target is pretty much an impossible task and only introduces unnecessary volatility," Vujcic said. "If pressures would become more persistent, on one side or the other, that's a different thing and would require a change in the monetary policy status."
He added that tariffs may still cause some inflation volatility and climate change makes food prices harder to predict.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Alex Richardson and Sharon Singleton)