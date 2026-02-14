Separate talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia set for Tuesday in Geneva, source says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 14, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 14, 2026
Diplomatic talks on Iran and Ukraine are set for Tuesday in Geneva, involving U.S., Iran, Russia, and Ukraine representatives.
PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Two sets of diplomatic negotiations, on Ukraine and Iran, are set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.
A U.S. delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source said. Representatives from Oman will be on hand and mediate the U.S.-Iran contacts, the source said.
Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon, the source said.
President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government in the wake of its violent crackdown on protesters and has amassed a large U.S. naval presence in the region.
He is also trying to coax Ukraine and Russia into an agreement to end Moscow's four-year-old invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Diplomatic negotiation is a process where representatives from different countries discuss and resolve issues, often involving treaties or agreements to enhance international relations and cooperation.
Naval presence refers to the deployment of naval forces in a specific area, often to demonstrate military capability or to protect national interests.
