Diplomatic Talks on Iran and Ukraine Scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva

Overview of Diplomatic Negotiations

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Two sets of diplomatic negotiations, on Ukraine and Iran, are set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

U.S.-Iran Discussions

A U.S. delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, the source said. Representatives from Oman will be on hand and mediate the U.S.-Iran contacts, the source said.

Trilateral Talks on Ukraine

Witkoff and Kushner will then participate in trilateral talks with representatives from Russia and Ukraine in the afternoon, the source said.

Political Context and Implications

President Donald Trump is pressuring the Iranian government in the wake of its violent crackdown on protesters and has amassed a large U.S. naval presence in the region.

He is also trying to coax Ukraine and Russia into an agreement to end Moscow's four-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese and Muralikumar Anantharaman)