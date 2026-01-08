Saudi's SABIC agrees to sell Sabic Europe, ETP business in Americas and Europe
Saudi's SABIC agrees to sell Sabic Europe, ETP business in Americas and Europe
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Saudi chemical major Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has agreed to divest its entire stake in SABIC Europe and its Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP) business in Europe and the Americas, company said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
SABIC has agreed to sell Sabic Europe to Munich-based Mutares at an enterprise value of SAR 1,875 million ($500.00 million).
It will sell the ETP business in the Americas and Europe to Munich-based asset management firm AEQUITA at an enterprise value of SAR 1,687.5 million ($450.00 million).
The divestment is part of SABIC's plans to improve its group's return on capital expenditure by divesting low-return operations and diverting capital towards growth markets and businesses. The sale of the ETP business will also allow the firm to focus on core chemical operations, it said.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
Divestment is the process of selling off a subsidiary or business unit, often to focus on core operations or improve financial performance.
Asset management refers to the systematic process of developing, operating, maintaining, and selling assets in a cost-effective manner.
Corporate strategy is the overall plan for a company to achieve its objectives and manage its portfolio of businesses effectively.
Investment opportunities are potential avenues for investing capital to generate returns, such as stocks, bonds, real estate, or business ventures.
Explore more articles in the Finance category