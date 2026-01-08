Jan 8 (Reuters) - French cloud computing company OVHcloud on Thursday reported a 6% organic rise in its first-quarter revenue, driven by a strong performance in its Public Cloud business, and reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance.

The company reported revenue of 273.5 million euros ($319.5 million) for the three months through October, up from 263.5 million euros in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Public Cloud services, which account for 21% of the group's total revenue, grew 15.8% on a like-for-like basis to 58.2 million euros. Private Cloud, encompassing dedicated servers, rose 4% to 167.2 million euros.

"Thanks to this growth trajectory and our financial discipline, we can confirm all of our FY2026 guidance, including positive free cash flow generation," OVHcloud Chairman and CEO Octave Klaba said.

The company reported a net revenue retention rate of 105% on a like-for-like basis, signalling higher spending by existing customers.

To meet rising European data sovereignty demands, OVHcloud has announced plans to expand its cloud infrastructure with 3-AZ regions, facilities with three distinct availability zones for enhanced fault tolerance.

Following similar projects in Paris and Milan, a new 3-AZ region in Berlin is slated to open by early 2027, the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8561 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)