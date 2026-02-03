Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Santander and NatWest are exploring selling billions in UK pension assets to an insurance company, according to Bloomberg News.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - European banks Banco Santander SA and NatWest are exploring the sale of several billion pounds' worth of UK pension assets to an insurance company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plans.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report. Santander declined to comment and NatWest did not immediately respond to a Reuters query.
(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
