Saks Global collapse shows struggles of department store model, Kering CEO says
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Kering CEO Luca De Meo highlights the collapse of Saks Global as a sign that the department store model needs reinvention, with a focus on reducing wholesale reliance.
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Luca De Meo, the CEO of Gucci-owner Kering, said on Tuesday the crisis at high-end department store conglomerate Saks Global shows that the distribution model of department stores needs to be reinvented.
Speaking to reporters after presenting the group's annual results, De Meo said that Kering further needed to cut its reliance on wholesale.
