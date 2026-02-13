Safran ready to open India engine production in Rafale deal
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Safran is set to open an engine production facility in India to support the Rafale jet deal, enhancing local aerospace capabilities and involving local suppliers.
PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French engine maker Safran is ready to build an engine assembly line in India to meet the country's requirements for local production as the French and Indian governments discuss the purchase of 114 more Rafale jets, its CEO said on Friday.
Safran, which makes M-88 engines for the Dassault Aviation jet, will also buy parts from local suppliers to support India's aerospace industry, Olivier Andries told reporters.
India on Thursday gave initial clearance for procurements including Rafale and Boeing P-8I maritime patrol planes ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron next week.
(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by David Goodman)
An engine assembly line is a manufacturing setup where engines are produced in a sequential process, allowing for efficient production and quality control.
Local production refers to manufacturing goods within a specific country or region, which can help boost the local economy and reduce reliance on imports.
Military aircraft are planes or helicopters specifically designed for use in military operations, including combat, transport, and reconnaissance missions.
The aerospace industry encompasses the design, development, and production of aircraft, spacecraft, and related systems and equipment.
Explore more articles in the Finance category