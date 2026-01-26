Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 26, 2026
S4 Capital's 2025 revenue and profit exceed market expectations, showcasing strong financial performance under Martin Sorrell's leadership.
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's advertising group S4 Capital reported on Monday that its 2025 full-year revenue and annual operational core profit was ahead of market consensus.
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
