LONDON (Reuters) -Europe's biggest airline Ryanair said on Friday it will scrap a subscription service after a trial this year as it was not worth it financially.

Ryanair, which is headquartered in Ireland and carried about 200 million passengers last year, launched a 'Prime member' offering in March, providing fee-paying subscribers with discounts on fares.

But it said in a statement that it was closing it after the scheme generated 4.4 million euros ($5 million) in subscription fees over eight months but gave out 6 million euros in fare discounts.

"This trial has cost more money than it generates," Ryanair chief marketing officer Dara Brady said. "This level of memberships, or subscription revenue does not justify the time and effort it takes to launch monthly exclusive Prime seat sales."

The trial attracted 55,000 members, who will all be entitled to continue to use their subscription for the duration of their 12-month membership.

The airline said in March that membership would be limited to 250,000 people.

Rival low-cost airline Wizz offers several membership services, while Spanish online travel booking firm eDreams ODIGEO also has a prime service.

($1 = 0.8639 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Tomasz Janowski)