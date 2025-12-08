Finance
Russia's Transneft says third-quarter net profit down 3% year-on-year to $1 billion
Russia's Transneft says third-quarter net profit down 3% year-on-year to $1 billion
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft's third-quarter net profit declined 3.3% year-on-year to 79.3 billion roubles ($1.01 billion), the company said on Friday.
Transneft, which handles more than 80% of all the oil extracted in Russia, also said its July-to-September revenue rose to 360.3 billion roubles from 344.6 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 78.1500 roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Joe Bavier)