Russia's Transneft says third-quarter net profit down 3% year-on-year to $1 billion

December 8, 2025

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft's third-quarter net profit declined 3.3% year-on-year to 79.3 billion roubles ($1.01 billion), the company said on Friday.

Transneft, which handles more than 80% of all the oil extracted in Russia, also said its July-to-September revenue rose to 360.3 billion roubles from 344.6 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 78.1500 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Joe Bavier)

