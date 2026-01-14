Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair plans to operate around 10% fewer flights from Brussels Charleroi Airport due to a new 3 euro ($3.50) passenger tax taking effect from April, Europe's largest low-cost carrier said on Wednesday.
The Irish airline will cut the number of seats from flights landing or taking off from Charleroi by 1.1 million from its current annual total of 10.5 million, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told journalists.
"We will keep cutting until the Belgian government ... abolishes these stupid taxes," O'Leary said.
($1 = 0.8584 euros)
