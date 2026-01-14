EU to split Ukraine financial support with 30 billion euros for budget, 60 bi...

EU's Financial Support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU intends to split the 90 billion euro ($104.89 billion) financial support approved for Ukraine into one third for its general budget and two thirds for military supplies.

Breakdown of Financial Aid

"We take really a next step in our support to build a stronger and more stable Ukraine," she said in a news conference in Brussels.

Military Equipment Purchases

The 60 billion euros to be spent on military gears will be used mainly to buy equipment from the EU and EFTA countries, she said.

($1 = 0.8581 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)