Posted on January 14, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU intends to split the 90 billion euro ($104.89 billion) financial support approved for Ukraine into one third for its general budget and two thirds for military supplies.
"We take really a next step in our support to build a stronger and more stable Ukraine," she said in a news conference in Brussels.
The 60 billion euros to be spent on military gears will be used mainly to buy equipment from the EU and EFTA countries, she said.
($1 = 0.8581 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.
Military equipment includes all the tools, vehicles, and technology used by armed forces to conduct operations and ensure national security.
