Posted on January 14, 2026
Posted on January 14, 2026
FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - RWE said on Wednesday it agreed to sell a 50% stake in its Norfolk Vanguard West and East offshore wind projects to KKR, after the German utility emerged as one of the winners in a milestone British renewables auction.
No financial details were disclosed.
(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Ludwig Burger)
