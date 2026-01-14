Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 14, 2026
ROME, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Asian private equity firm FountainVest secured backing from the Italian government to buy a majority stake in electric motor component maker EuroGroup Laminations, a document sent to parliament showed, as part of a plan to take the company private.
The Italian government cleared the deal subject to conditions under so-called golden power rules aimed at shielding strategic assets, the document added.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)
Private equity refers to investment funds that buy and restructure companies not listed on public exchanges, aiming for long-term growth and profitability.
Strategic assets are resources or properties that are crucial for a company's competitive advantage and long-term success.
A majority stake is ownership of more than 50% of a company's shares, giving the holder significant control over company decisions.
