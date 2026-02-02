Russian Gas Exports to Europe Surge 10% Year-on-Year in January

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline rose 10.3% in January year-on-year, Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year transit deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.

Total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.73 billion cubic metres (bcm) in January compared to 1.57 bcm during the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

Calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog showed that Russian gas exports via the TurkStream pipeline rose to 55.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day in January from 50.6 mcm in January 2025. That was in line with December, when exports were 56 mcm per day.

The company, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2025, Gazprom's gas exports to Europe sank by 44% to their lowest since the mid-1970s following the closure of the Ukrainian route, according to Reuters calculations. Last year, Gazprom's supplies totalled just 18 bcm.

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at more than 175-180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Bernadette Baum)