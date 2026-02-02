Helios Consortium Increases Offer for CAB Payments to $292 Million

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Investment firm Helios Consortium has raised its take-private offer for CAB Payments, valuing the company at $292 million, it said on Monday.

The consortium is offering $1.15 per share for the British cross-border payments processor, after its previous $1.05 per share was rejected last month.

Helios Consortium, comprising major private equity firms focused on Africa, is vying for CAB Payments' offerings in emerging markets, especially sub‑Saharan markets.

CAB Payments shares rose 3.7% to 74.9 pence in early trade.

The company has had a bumpy ride since its London market debut in 2023, marked by profit warnings, job cuts, headwinds from a strong dollar and increased payroll taxes.

"After CAB Payments’ challenging period as a listed company, the long-term success of the business will be better supported under the Helios Consortium’s private ownership," the consortium said.

CAB Payments did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

