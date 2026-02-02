Helios Consortium raises bid to acquire UK's CAB Payments
Posted on February 2, 2026
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Helios Consortium raises its bid for CAB Payments to $292 million, aiming to enhance its prospects in emerging markets under private ownership.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Investment firm Helios Consortium has raised its take-private offer for CAB Payments, valuing the company at $292 million, it said on Monday.
The consortium is offering $1.15 per share for the British cross-border payments processor, after its previous $1.05 per share was rejected last month.
Helios Consortium, comprising major private equity firms focused on Africa, is vying for CAB Payments' offerings in emerging markets, especially sub‑Saharan markets.
CAB Payments shares rose 3.7% to 74.9 pence in early trade.
The company has had a bumpy ride since its London market debut in 2023, marked by profit warnings, job cuts, headwinds from a strong dollar and increased payroll taxes.
"After CAB Payments’ challenging period as a listed company, the long-term success of the business will be better supported under the Helios Consortium’s private ownership," the consortium said.
CAB Payments did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Harikrishnan Nair)
A private equity firm is an investment company that invests in private companies or public companies with the intention of taking them private, often aiming to improve their financial performance.
An acquisition is a corporate action in which one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control of that company.
Emerging markets are countries that have some characteristics of a developed market but do not meet standards to be termed as such. They typically have higher growth potential.
A cross-border payment is a transaction where the payer and the payee are located in different countries, often involving currency conversion.
A share bid is an offer made by an investor or company to purchase shares of another company at a specified price.
