Russia's Medvedev says US 'theft' of Maduro shatters international relations
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Dmitry Medvedev accuses the US of violating international law with actions against Maduro, impacting global relations and potentially considered an act of war by Caracas.
MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. "theft" of toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shattered international relations and could be considered by Caracas as an act of war.
"What happened to President Nicolas Maduro is obviously a violation of any norms of international law," Medvedev told Reuters, TASS and the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview at his residence outside Moscow.
"It breaks the whole system of international relations," Medvedev said, adding that if U.S. President Donald Trumpwas "stolen" by a foreign power then the U.S. would certainly consider it an act of war.
