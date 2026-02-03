Russia's 2026 GDP growth is seen at 1-1.3%, deputy PM Novak says
Russia's GDP is forecasted to grow by 1-1.3% in 2026, with 2025 growth at 1% and a 2.2% jobless rate, according to Deputy PM Novak.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 1 to 1.3% in 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
For 2025, growth was estimated at 1% and the jobless rate at 2.2%, Novak said in a speech on the economy delivered to Russia's upper house of parliament.
