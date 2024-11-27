Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

Russian rouble down by one quarter since early August

Hands holding envelope with Russian rubles inside.

Published : 21 hours ago, on

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble weakened further against the U.S. dollar and China’s yuan on Wednesday and is down by over 24% since early August, when it started the current slide.

The rouble’s fall caught off guard economists who expected the Russian currency to hit the 100 mark against the dollar in one year, according to the Reuters poll in early November. It hit a 32-month low last week.

By 0800 GMT the rouble was down 0.86% at 106.40 against the dollar, according to LSEG data. It was down by 0.51% at 14.74 against the yuan, also the lowest level since March 2022, the first month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The rouble’s fall is compounded by an over 20% fall in the stock market so far this year as investors shift their savings from stocks to deposits, which offer interest above the central bank’s benchmark rate of 21%.

“The market is awaiting the financial authorities’ reaction for the rouble’s devaluation,” BCS brokerage analysts said, stressing that forex purchases “resembled panic in an environment of uncertainty”.

The rouble’s fall is fuelling inflation, which is set to exceed the central bank’s estimate for this year, working counter to the regulator’s painful monetary tightening with the benchmark interest rate at the highest level since 2003.

The central bank estimates that the rouble’s weakening by 10% adds 0.5 percentage points to inflation, implying that the rouble’s four-month fall could add 1.5 percentage points to the current inflation rate.

“For the central bank, it represents a challenge in combating rising prices,” economist Evgeny Kogan said.

Many analysts predicted the rouble may hit 115-120 before the end of the year with some calling on the government and the central bank to take action such as forcing exporters to sell more forex and reducing the forex purchases by the state.

The rouble’s slide was exacerbated by the new sanctions on Russia’s financial sector, which disrupted foreign trade payments, especially for oil and gas, creating a physical shortage of currency in the Russian market, analysts said.

Most Russian major banks are now under the U.S. sanctions and are therefore unable to carry out bank transactions in dollars and the only remaining option to trade foreign currency for them is to import large quantities of dollar cash.

Many analysts stressed that apart from a new round of tensions with the West over Russia’s military action in Ukraine and new financial sanctions there were no fundamental reasons for the fall, with prices for oil, Russia’s main export, broadly stable.

The weak rouble is beneficial for exporting companies, according to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, with prices for Russia’s energy exports mostly set in dollars.

It is also helping the Russian government to increase the state budget revenues from energy taxes and export duties.

“The main reason for such a significant weakening is that, in our opinion, this weakening is desirable, said Finam brokerage analyst Nikolai Dudchenko. “Today, the exchange rate is very much conducive to balancing the budget,” he added.

 

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Ros Russell)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post