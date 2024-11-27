Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

HSBC loses court challenge against $33.4 million EU cartel fine

Person with umbrella at HSBC cash machines

Published : 23 hours ago, on

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -HSBC on Wednesday lost its challenge against a 31.7 million euro ($33.4 million) EU cartel fine after Europe’s second top court sided with EU regulators in the long-running case.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition watchdog, levied the fine in 2021, saying HSBC, JPMorgan Chase and Credit Agricole took part in a cartel to rig benchmark Euribor rates in 2007.

“The General Court confirms the Commission’s amended decision against HSBC. The revised fine of 31,739,000 euros is upheld,” the Luxembourg-based tribunal said as it rejected all of HSBC’s arguments.

HSBC can appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe’s top court.

The EU antitrust enforcer had originally handed out a fine of 33.6 million euros to HSBC in its 2016 decision but the General Court in 2019 scrapped the penalty saying regulators had failed to provide sufficient reasoning.

The Commission subsequently issued a second ruling in 2021 by trimming the fine.

The Commission has said the cartel of seven banks colluded between September 2005 and May 2008 to try to rig Euribor interest rates – a benchmark for rates on financial products such as interest rate swaps, futures, saving accounts and mortgages – to increase profit or reduce risk.

Deutsche Bank, RBS and Societe Generale admitted wrongdoing in return for much lower fines, while Barclays blew the whistle on the cartel and escaped a penalty.

EU, U.S. and British regulators have fined banks billions of euros for manipulating benchmark interest rates and the foreign exchange market.

The case is T-561/21 HSBC Holdings and Others v Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post