Polish President Keeps Options Open on Controversial Budget Bill

Polish Budget Controversy

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Poland's President Karol Nawrocki on Tuesday criticised the government's 2026 budget and said he was leaving all options open regarding his decision over whether to sign the budget bill.

The president cannot veto the budget bill, but he can refer it to the Constitutional Tribunal, which has two months to decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution.

Nawrocki has until the end of the week to sign it or send it to the Tribunal. If he chooses the latter, state finances will be based solely on the bill's draft, ignoring the amendments introduced by Parliament.

Presidential Concerns

"I have many reservations about the Polish budget and the allocation of Polish funds for next year. I feel a lot of resentment towards the Polish government and the Minister of Finance for neglecting the budgetary issues of the Polish state so much," said the president.

"However, my decision regarding signing the budget or referring it to the Constitutional Tribunal will be made at the appropriate dates. I don't know what I will do, I am open to every possibility."

Budget Deficit Projections

Next year, the budget deficit is expected to reach nearly 272 billion zlotys ($75.30 billion), or 6.5% of GDP, compared to 6.9% in 2025.

($1 = 3.6121 zlotys)

(Reporting by Barbara Erling and Pawel Florkiewicz; writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)