U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Four Years for Attempted Kalashnikov Smuggling

Details of the Kalashnikov Smuggling Case

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Russian court has sentenced a U.S. citizen to four years in jail for trying to take the stocks of Kalashnikov assault rifles out of a Moscow airport, the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Circumstances of the Arrest

The U.S. citizen, who collects Kalashnikov weapons, bought two Kalashnikov stocks and checked in a suitcase containing the butts at Moscow's Vnukovo airport but made no customs declaration, RIA said.

U.S. State Department Advisory

The man, who was not identified by the news agency, was found guilty under an article in the criminal code dealing with the smuggling of weapons, RIA said.

Russian Officials' Response

RIA said the man partially admitted his guilt. Reuters was unable to reach the man while he was in detention.

The U.S. State Department advises against all travel to Russia and has repeatedly told its citizens to leave immediately "due to terrorism, unrest, wrongful detention and other risks."

"Russian officials often question and threaten U.S. citizens without reason," the State Department says in its travel advisory. "Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on false charges. They have denied them fair treatment and convicted them without credible evidence."

Russian officials deny the U.S. allegations and say that the state merely enforces Russian law.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kevin Buckland)