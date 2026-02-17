Russia downs 151 Ukrainian drones overnight, TASS says, citing defence ministry
Posted on February 17, 2026
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Russian air defense reportedly shot down 151 Ukrainian drones overnight, as per TASS citing the defense ministry, highlighting ongoing tensions.
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Air defence systems shot down 151 Ukrainian drones overnight, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
