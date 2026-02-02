Russia says its forces push Ukrainian forces out of settlement of Prydorozhnie
February 2, 2026
February 2, 2026
Russia claims control over Prydorozhnie in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Verification of this battlefield assertion is pending.
MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had taken control of the settlement of Prydorozhnie in the Zaporizhzhia region in south-east Ukraine, the state-run RIA news agency reported.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield assertion.
