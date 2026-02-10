Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says
February 10, 2026
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Russia's FSB has detained a third suspect in an assassination attempt on military officer Vladimir Alexeyev, as reported by Interfax.
MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service has detained a third suspect over an attempt last week to kill a senior military intelligence officer, Vladimir Alexeyev, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the FSB as saying on Tuesday.
The FSB, or Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, is the principal security agency in Russia, responsible for counterintelligence, internal and border security, counter-terrorism, and surveillance.
Military intelligence refers to the collection and analysis of information about foreign militaries and potential threats to national security, aiding in strategic decision-making and operational planning.
