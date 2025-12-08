MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree granting visa-free access to Russia for up to 30 days for many categories of Chinese citizens, including tourists, business people, academics, artists and sports people.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a "no limits" strategic partnership agreement days before the Kremlin chief sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and Moscow has since heavily relied on imports from Beijing to help it weather Western sanctions.

Putin's decree said that his decision mirrored a move by Beijing to grant visa-free access to China for many categories of Russian citizens and that the new Russian rules would remain in force until September 14 2026.

The new rules do not cover Chinese migrant works, long-term students, or workers in the logistics and transport sector.

China's Foreign Ministry said in September that it would grant visa-free travel for up to 30 days to ordinary Russian passport holders for a year from September 15.

(Reporting by Andrew OsbornEditing by Guy Faulconbridge)