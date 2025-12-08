Finance
Russian flag carrier Aeroflot Q3 net profit jumps 86.9% y-o-y
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Monday reported net profit of 32.9 billion roubles ($423.42 million) in the third quarter of 2025, up 86.9% year-on-year.
Revenues rose 0.9% to 261.7 billion roubles and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped by 115.2% to 89.5 billion roubles, Aeroflot said.
($1 = 77.7000 roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov;Editing by Andrew Osborn)